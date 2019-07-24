EPD Officer suspended after not serving warrant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On May 1, Evansville Police officer Jeff Worthington responded to 9th and Main Street to take a battery report. That is when Chris Levendowski approached Officer Worthington.
Levendowski claimed to be having issues with his girlfriend that morning and admits that there is an active warrant out for his arrest.
“While on the computer, there is an alert that notifies you that the person has warrants," said Sgt. Jason Cullum of the Evansville Police Department. “While being informed of the warrants, the officer actually deactivated his body camera.”
Investigators say shortly after Worthington turned off his body camera, according to the report given to the merit commission, Levendowski returned to his girlfriend’s home and beat her.
“The issue that the chain of command had was that he turned his camera off which at that point appeared to show an intent to cover up the fact that he wasn’t going to serve this warrant,” said Sgt. Cullum.
Investigators say Worthington also failed to serve a warrant in a similar incident in 2018.
In March of 2018, EPD implemented a new policy that states if officers encounter an offender with a warrant, they must arrest that person. Since this was the second time he ignored EPD policy, it earned him a two-day suspension without pay.
“At the end of the day, when the administration says this is going to be our policy and you violate it, your chain of command is going to review it and they are going to make a recommendation on how to deal with the violation," said Sgt. Cullum.
Officer Worthington served that suspension on July 2-3.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.