Abandoned kayak prompts water rescue; no one in water, says EFD

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials say no one was in the water after an overturned kayak was found.
Just around 8 p.m. a kayaker on Pigeon Creek reported the empty kayak.
A water rescue team went to the scene near the Stringtown Bridge.
They used a drone to try and spot heat signatures to see if someone was in the water.
After about an hour and a half on scene, officials confirmed two people left the kayak behind earlier that day.
