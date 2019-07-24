Abandoned kayak prompts water rescue; no one in water, says EFD

Water Rescue at Pigeon Creek around Stringtown Bridge, according to dispatch.
By Matthew DeVault | July 23, 2019 at 9:08 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 10:00 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials say no one was in the water after an overturned kayak was found.

Just around 8 p.m. a kayaker on Pigeon Creek reported the empty kayak.

A water rescue team went to the scene near the Stringtown Bridge.

They used a drone to try and spot heat signatures to see if someone was in the water.

After about an hour and a half on scene, officials confirmed two people left the kayak behind earlier that day.

The scene is now clear.