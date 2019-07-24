Demolition on old Henderson school continues

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Demolition work is progressing for the old Audubon School.
Developers will be building the new Audubon Senior Apartments on the property where the school was. Developer Henry Olynger, says the finished project will be a three story building with 49 affordable housing units.
They will also be using some of the limestone from the entry to the old school to preserve a piece of the school’s history.
“We originally looked at the building as a possible remodel into a senior property, but concluded with the shape, the structure of the building, and the condition that it wasn’t feasible, so we decided to change plans a bit and build a new structure,” explained Olynger.
The site is at the corner of Clay and Letcher streets. Olynger says demolition should be completed later this week and they hope to have it built in about a year.
