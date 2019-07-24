Dem. KY Gov. candidate Beshear talks with teachers in Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Democratic Kentucky Gubernatorial Candidate Andy Beshear met with Henderson area teachers about several issues including public education and pensions.
Previously, many teachers in Kentucky, and some from the Tri-State area, have been to the Kentucky Capitol to protest pension related issues.
A part of Beshear’s campaign is him saying he is going to side with teachers.
He told the group if he is elected governor, he would work on dedicated funding and provide what he calls "real pensions."
“Public education is one of the most important issues in this election,” explains Candidate Beshear. “Our kids are not only our future, they’re out future workforce. We ought to be investing in them everyday and it shouldn’t be political.”
Beshear is running against Incumbent Republican Candidate Matt Bevin. They’ll compete head-to-head in the upcoming November election.
