Daviess Co. Fiscal Court to take over county gun club

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - For the first time in decades, the Daviess County Fiscal Court will take over the county gun club.
Parks Director Ross Leigh could not hide his excitement on Wednesday when he told us all the plans they have to get the gun club on KY-2830 back up and running.
They have already started this process with several county employees checking on the structures to see what needs replaced as well as to check what equipment will fit there.
In fact, new equipment was ordered on Tuesday just moments after the fiscal court decided to take over the club. The county expects to pay close to $60,000 to get it up and running again.
The 70 acre property has always been owned by the county, but managed by a third party. When the gun club didn’t open this year, the fiscal court decided to officially take it under its wing.
“The best part is it’s already here," said Leigh. "We don’t have to be able to come and start fro scratch. We don’t come into a 70 acre parcel and clear out the center of it and start putting gravel down and lights in the air. It’s already here. So we can come through, clean this up pretty quick and be able to hit the ground running.”
Leigh shared that the club will be open on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays to allow room for other events, like tournaments and archery at the club. He told us single day and season memberships will be available and says they’ll be up and running by Labor Day.
