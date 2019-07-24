Construction to start soon on Friedman Park event center

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction will start in a couple of weeks on the Friedman Park event center as part of the Regional Cities Initiative driven by the State of Indiana.
Located in the heart of Friedman Park, the 16,000 square-foot facility will have conference rooms, classrooms and a large space for special events. The space also will feature a private lake pavilion for rent, a kitchen and concession area.
County officials say there is nothing else like it in the area.
“I always felt like: boy it’s sad that I have to go out of town to spend those dollars, I’d rather those dollars be spent here in Warrick County," explained President of the Warrick County Commissioners Dan Saylor. "So this is an exciting time for me to see this come full circle.”
The community hopes to be right back here in a year cutting the ribbon and opening the doors.
