Chronic homeless problem in Evansville declining

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Commission on Homelessness for Evansville and Vanderburgh County and the Homeless Service Council announced Wednesday that chronic homelessness has declined 38 percent year after year.
Chronic homelessness means an individual has experienced homelessness for one year or longer or someone whose experienced homelessness four separate times in the past three years, according to HUD.
The 2019 Point-in-Time study is attributing declining numbers to the community’s significant housing investments. The permanent supportive housing reduces homelessness and utilizes state services.
However, the regions daily Point-in-Time count has increased. In 2018, the number of homeless individuals day to day was 427. But, in 2019, those numbers increased by 12 percent to 477.
The Point in Time count is an annual count mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for every metropolitan area receiving HUD funding to address homelessness.
Our region’s PIT count involves Aurora’s Homeless Outreach Team and other local homeless service agencies and volunteers who count the number of individuals experiencing homelessness during the fourth week of January each year.
Regional Point in Time Count Results – 2015-2019
2019—477 individuals. 35 chronically homeless – down 38% from 2018 and, 67% since 2015.
2018—427 individuals. 56 chronically homeless.
2017—428 individuals. 56 chronically homeless.
2016—495 individuals. 77 chronically homeless.
2015—462 individuals. 105 chronically homeless.
