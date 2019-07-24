The Bridges Golf Course opens in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s time to tee off at The Bridges Golf Course.
The City of Henderson bought the property and its now managed by K&J Management. The new course features 18 holes and is updated from the previous layout.
Wednesday’s opening comes just a few weeks after the Henderson Municipal Golf Course closed.
Mayor Steve Austin says the new management group has worked hard to pull this course together for the city.
“They worked together, and they’re dedicated to a purpose,” explains Mayor Austin. “And that purpose is to have the best golfing experience they can for our citizens and our surrounding communities.”
Several players where on the course already with morning tee-times
“Its beautiful, its really gonna get much nicer,” says golfer Darrell Wayne. “Its a great thing for Henderson.”
He says he’s been playing golf for about 55 years. He grew up playing on the old Henderson Municipal Course, which closed a few weeks ago.
“This is a great layout, you can’t ask for anything better," says Wayne. "The other place served its purpose, and now its time for it to go.”
The course is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
