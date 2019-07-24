Bethel Manor breaks ground on new rehab cottage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new rehab cottage is coming to Bethel Manor.
There was a groundbreaking event for the new cottage on Wednesday.
When finished, the cottage will have 12 private rooms with full kitchen and an open concept floor plan. There will be also space for rehab rooms.
Officials say there is only five of these cottages across the state of Indiana.
“I think the fact that it’s only 12 private rooms, that’s going to make a big difference because as people are recovering," said Community Relations Director Rhonda Walsh. "We’re gonna have the same staff with them too so we’ll actually get to know them as well.”
The rehab cottage at Bethel is set to open next summer.
