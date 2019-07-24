Authorities say meth dealing suspect jumped off balcony to get away

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two men were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Henderson.
Detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force arrested 38-year old Joshua Bridwell after a drug investigation.
Authorities say they found a large amount of meth on him, as well as baggies and scales.
Investigators say they then went to True Vine Inn, where Bridwell was staying, to search.
Authorities say 32-year old Michael Yaw was there looking for Bridwell.
They say he jumped off a second story balcony after a struggle with officers. He was arrested a short time later.
Detectives say they found a defaced firearm and a bunch of meth there.
Bridwell and Yaw are facing several charges including trafficking and possession.
