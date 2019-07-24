Authorities say meth dealing suspect jumped off balcony to get away

By Jill Lyman | July 24, 2019 at 1:08 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 1:08 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two men were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Henderson.

Detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force arrested 38-year old Joshua Bridwell after a drug investigation.

Authorities say they found a large amount of meth on him, as well as baggies and scales.

Investigators say they then went to True Vine Inn, where Bridwell was staying, to search.

Authorities say 32-year old Michael Yaw was there looking for Bridwell.

They say he jumped off a second story balcony after a struggle with officers. He was arrested a short time later.

Detectives say they found a defaced firearm and a bunch of meth there.

Bridwell and Yaw are facing several charges including trafficking and possession.

