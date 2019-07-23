Traffic Alert: EB Lloyd lane closures at St. Joseph

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The eastbound lanes will be closed at the intersection of St. Joseph Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway.
The closing will start Tuesday night at 10 and will stay closed through 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Drivers heading eastbound on the Lloyd will be detoured onto St. Joseph while crews continue work on the bridge that goes over Pigeon Creek.
The lanes will be closed because experts say it can be very dangerous for the workers if cars are driving on the bridge while they are working underneath it.
However, two lanes will be open overnight for those drivers heading westbound on the Lloyd.
Also, the westbound ramp from Fulton onto the Lloyd, which has been closed for months, is now open.
