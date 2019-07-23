TD LIVE PREVIEW: Owensboro High School

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s still July, but high school football is just about a month away from the first Friday of the season, and because the season is getting so close, we’ve started our Touchdown Live team previews, and we start with Owensboro High School.
There are high hopes in Red Devil country as they bring back 23 seniors from a team that went all the way to the quarterfinals of the 2018 state tournament.
Head Coach Jay Fallin is excited about those veterans many of whom have been playing since they were sophomores.
Most of those returning starters are at the skill positions however they will have a new quarterback after the graduation of Will Warren. One thing is for certain though, these kids will represent the program with pride.
“Experience matters on Friday night, but it also matters when you’re here in practice in July and these guys know how to practice and they know how important it is. Most of them had fathers that played here, if not, uncles, cousins, big brothers, and when they come out here, it means something to them. They’ve grown up hearing about the tradition of excellence, and they wanna be a part of that and stamp their legacy on that,” said Head Coach Jay Fallin.
“Most of us have played together for a really long time, since middle school or even before that, so we’ll have a lot of team chemistry and we’ll be ready to go out there and make plays. Leadership is the main thing. If everybody here has a great sense of leadership, you can help people, get them ready,” said Hunter Thomson Owensboro senior lineman.
Owensboro High School will kickoff its season on the road at Breckinridge County followed by a home date against Central.
Then they play their city-county rivals the next three weeks before diving into district play. They wrap up the regular season with longtime rival Henderson County.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.