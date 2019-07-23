Owensboro Air Show performer lineup announced

“We are excited to build on the success of the air show as a growing attraction for visitors from around the United States with another great show in 2019. The USAF Viper Demo Team will be coming back to Owensboro to headline our show this year, showcasing the incredible capabilities of the amazing F-16 fighter jet. In addition, we are scheduled to have a great mix of warbirds, aerobatic performers, and military jets filling the skies over our riverfront again this year,” said Public Events Director, Tim Ross.