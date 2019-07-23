Owensboro Air Show performer lineup announced

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The performer lineup for the 2019 Owensboro Air Show was announced Tuesday morning.
“We are excited to build on the success of the air show as a growing attraction for visitors from around the United States with another great show in 2019. The USAF Viper Demo Team will be coming back to Owensboro to headline our show this year, showcasing the incredible capabilities of the amazing F-16 fighter jet. In addition, we are scheduled to have a great mix of warbirds, aerobatic performers, and military jets filling the skies over our riverfront again this year,” said Public Events Director, Tim Ross.
Returning to the air show for the first time in a few years will be a B-25 Mitchell Bomber made famous as the aircraft flown by the Doolittle Raiders in WWII. The B-25 will be flying during air show weekend in addition to offering paid rides throughout the weekend.
The Army Aviation Heritage Sky Soldiers will be bringing their AH-1 Cobra and UH-1 Huey helicopters back to the show this year as well. The Sky Soldiers were in Owensboro the last two years on air show weekend, and hundreds of people were at the airport throughout the weekend taking advantage of the unique opportunity to ride on one of these iconic military helicopters.
The air show will also highlight some amazing military jets screaming through the skies around Owensboro, including a Northrop F-5, F-86 Sabre, and a MiG 17.
Also making a return to the air show will be Team Aeroshell. Considered the best multi-ship aerobatic team in the industry, Team Aeroshell will showcase some amazing precision flying in their famed T-6 Texan aircraft.
For the first time, the Philips 66 Aerostars team will be bringing their 4-ship demonstration to Owensboro, along with Red Bull air racer Kevin Coleman and aerobatic showman, Billy Werth, in his Pitts biplane.
“I am excited about the lineup each year. This year is no different with truly unique performers and a great mix of warbird, aerobatic, and military jet demos. It will be a great show for the aviation enthusiast as well as casual fans to see a great display of different types of aircraft.”
To see a list of performers confirmed to date, visit www.owensboroairshow.com.
Owensboro Air Show activities will occur on Friday, September 13 at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport and on Saturday and Sunday, September 14 & 15 in downtown Owensboro.
