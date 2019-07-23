One lane of road reopening after bridge collapse in Hopkins Co.

Hopkins Co. Ky. (WFIE) - There’s good news for drivers in Hopkins County.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say one lane on KY260/Eastlawn Road near Hanson is opening now (4 p.m. Tuesday).
The road was closed Friday when Otter Creek Bridge collapsed.
The area was down to one lane while a new bridge was being built, and now crews have expedited work to reopen one lane of travel on a section of the new bridge.
Officials say Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor for the $1,255,407 project to construct the new bridge.
One lane traffic will be maintained on the finished portion of the new bridge while construction continues of the other half.
The target completion date for the new bridge is November 1.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.