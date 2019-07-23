Neighborhood Watch: Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying 2 wanted for theft

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying these two people.
The two are wanted in the theft of $2,000 worth of tools from a vehicle at Circle C. Contracting on Highway 144.
The theft happened on July 21 at about 3 a.m.
If you have any information contact the Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444 or remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
The FearLess Kids Ministry at Good Shepherd Church in Chandler is hosting a Back to School Bash Saturday, July 27 from 2-4 p.m. at Chandler Park.
They’ll be giving away school supplies for all K through fifth-grade students.
They will also have food, music and water games.
