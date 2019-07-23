Lilly King wins gold at Word Championships in South Korea

GWANGJU, South Korea (WFIE) - Reitz High School and Indiana University graduate Lilly King won gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke Tuesday at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
Indiana University announced the win in a press release.
They say King, the world record holder in the event, successfully defended her title from 2017, with a winning time of 1:04.93.
Russia’s Yuliya Efimova won silver with a mark of 1:05.49.
Efimova is the same swimmer that earned an infamous “finger wag” from King during 2016 Olympics.
The world title is the fifth in the career for King, who also won a pair of gold medals for Team USA in the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics.
The Evansville native will also swim the 50m and 200m breaststroke at the World Championships this week, and could also compete in the women’s 4x100m medley relay and the mixed 4x100m medley relay.
