Large mural honors small town life in Fairfield, IL

FAIRFIELD, IL. (WFIE) - Local artists have transformed the side of a building in Fairfield, Illinois.
David and Cheryl Harl have titled the mural Love Thou Thy Land.
They tell us it’s inspired by the by the poet, Alfred Tennyson, and depicts a blend of small town America and the history of Fairfield.
The mural shows historical buildings, school mascots, landmarks, historical business, and industry features that are relevant to Fairfield, as well as features that are relevant to America.
The mural is displayed on a 78 x 21 building alongside Highway 15, located within Freedom Park.
The work was completed earlier this month, and a ribbon cutting was set for July 23 at 3 p.m.
