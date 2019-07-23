Improvements planned for Tell City Pool

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tell City Pool opened 55 years ago and it’s still up to standards for swimming.
Every Monday morning, water samples from the Tell City Municipal Pool are taken to Jasper to be tested.
The mayor says that if the water levels don’t pass state regulations, they must close the pool until they do.
“That being said, this entire swimming season it has passed the test every week. But then on top of that, we also are very fortunate to have someone that works for the city that goes in and tests those levels every day," said Mayor Jim Adams.
City leaders say chemical levels in this pool that’s been around for decades have been great all year, but they’re looking into upgrades that might make the pool experience more enjoyable.
“In this new plan they’re looking for a splash park or a splash pad, if you will. That seems to be one of the most popular thing that’s going in swimming pools," said Mayor Adams.
The city also plans to add a new pool liner and renovate the pool house.
The pool is already ADA compliant, but city officials say they want to incorporate more ADA friendly elements.
Tell City applied for funding from federal grants as well as the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to help pay for them.
The pool will be closing for the summer on July 31, and if the grants come through, Tell City plans to have pool renovations completed by the summer of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.