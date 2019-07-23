Henderson holds ‘Redifest’ back to school event

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Schools are preparing for the new school year with Readifest.
Monday the school system hosted the event at the Archery Building at Henderson County High School.
More than 50 community agencies, such as hospitals, dentists, and food services came out to make sure parents and students have what they need for the start of school.
“Readifest is my favorite time of the year, said HCS Family Recourse Coordinator Makenzie Windhaus. "It’s a new start to the school year, and it’s just a fun day to see all the families again, get to hug all my kiddos, and it’s just a great day.”
Henderson County students head back class, Wednesday, August 7th.
