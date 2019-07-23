Former Hancock Co. teacher trial, charged with possession of child pornography

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It’s day two in the trial of a former Hancock County High School teacher, Daniel Neal, who was indicted on 39 counts of possession of child pornography in 2012.
After several continuances, his trial finally started on Monday.
Tuesday, the prosecution brought its first and main witness to the stand, which was the investigator in the case with the Attorney General’s Office, Tom Bell.
Bell shared detailed information on how he tracked Neal’s IP address which flagged him for the amount of porn downloaded and seen on that IP address.
Bell went through how he says Neal got the child pornography on his computer. He also shared how they found hundreds of child porn images and videos on his computer after a search warrant.
The jury was later shown a handful of the hundreds of graphic images found on Neal’s computer.
The defense claims Neal is not responsible for downloading pornography. Their witnesses will come in the next few days.
The trial is expected to last through Thursday, July 25.
