Dubois Co. man arrested after illegal dumping spree

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation into a series of trash dumps led to the arrest of Andrew Masterson, 27, of Huntingburg.
DNR authorities say they found four separate illegal trash dumps near the Dubois and Pike county line back in May. In the trash, they say they found names and addresses that led officers across three counties to try and find a suspect.
After several interviews, officials say that Masterson had been removing trash from a property in exchange for scrap metal.
According to the press release, the property owner thought the trash was going to the landfill but, instead, 40 bags of trash were dumped illegally on private property in multiple locations.
Charges were submitted to the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office and a warrant was issued for Masterson’s arrest.
On July 20, Jasper Police Department arrested him on multiple active warrants.
Masterson faces several charges including criminal mischief, criminal trespass, operating a motor vehicle while suspended with a prior conviction, littering and hindering a conservation officer.
