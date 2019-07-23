Deaconess Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wesselman Park is the place to be this week as the 21st annual Deaconess Women’s Hospital USTA Pro Circuit Tennis Classic began Monday.
However, with Monday’s rain things moved indoors at the Evansville Tennis Center.
This year’s event is now an International Tennis Federation $25,000 tournament, which means you’ll see a higher-level of tennis with players ranked as high as 280th in the world.
Players on this tour stop can earn ranking points to qualify for higher level tournaments.
Over 30 players who’ve played in this have gone on to compete in at least one of the grand slam tournaments.
“In the past, we’ve had Naomi Osaka had played in Evansville. She’s currently ranked number two in the world. Madison Keys is currently ranked in the top 20 in the world. She played here as well in 2010. So, we think the next American or foreign tennis player could be coming through here. We actually have 12 different countries represented in our main draw. This event is well-supported. Typically in our finals, we’ll have over 300 spectators come out to watch. So with this higher level, I think it’ll keep this tournament coming back year after year,” said Kim Poynter, ECTA president and tournament director.
Monday was the qualifying round. The singles and doubles main draws begin Tuesday and will run through Sunday.
