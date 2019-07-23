Crews clearing land for senior housing project in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are clearing the area at the old Audubon School to make room for the senior housing project.
That school opened back in 1906 and hasn’t seen students since the middle of the 1970s.
Now, it’s being transformed into 49 affordable housing units.
Developers estimate the project will cost $8.2 million.
“There are a lot of memories that we see associated with your school building. I know I grew up in a school building that now is abandoned out in Corydon so you do associate those wonderful memories that you have. People have been sharing a lot on social media," said Megan Mortis with the Henderson County Schools.
Officials expect the senior apartments to open by the end of 2020.
