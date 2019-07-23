Cars broken into during church service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department are investigating some thefts that happened while the victims were worshiping inside a church.
This happened Sunday morning at Calvary Temple Assembly of God on North First Avenue.
Three people came out of the service and realized their cars had been broken into.
Among the items missing were a gun and ammo, a cellphone, a wallet, car keys and cigarettes.
They say some of the cars were locked while others weren’t.
Police are looking into a possible Henderson connection to this crime.
