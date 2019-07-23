Bright Heat Break

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A July cold front swept out the clouds and rain and ushered in a reprieve from the searing heat and humidity. In the wake of the front, weather paradise as lows temps dip into the upper 50’s under clear skies. Sunshine, low humidity, and refreshing northwest winds as high temps only climb to 80-degrees.
Wednesday, clear and cool early as low temps drop into the lower 60’s. High temps will climb into the lower 80’s under mostly sunny skies. Gradually warmer by the end of the week as high temps climb into the upper 80’s by Friday.
