Witness reports hearing man’s wife say ’I killed him’ after deadly stabbing

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - During a news conference on Sunday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding the death of a 60-year-old man.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to a home in the 2000 block of Glenview Drive not long after 6 p.m. Saturday to investigate “reported suspicious circumstances.”
The news release says deputies found a “distraught” woman, who has been identified as 51-year-old Wendy Payne, outside of the home when they arrived. After deputies went inside the home, they found 60-year-old Edward Payne with a “significant chest wound,” said Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.
According to the sheriff’s office, Wendy called 911 Saturday night claiming she had stabbed her husband in the chest.
One neighbor told 14 News that they only been married for two years and although their relationship wasn’t perfect, neighbor and friend Angela Gray say they never say this coming.
“They’d scream and holler throw things, break things, but never each other. So I never ever, no never this,” said Gray.
According to Sheriff Wedding, Wendy, who is the suspect, was arrested for murder. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies “observed indications of a violent struggle having occurred.
While she was being taken to jail, deputies say they heard Wendy say several times “I‘m going to jail for murder.” They say a witness at the scene also told authorities they heard her say, “Todd, I killed him."
On Sunday, the autopsy found Edward’s cause of death to be sharp force trauma to the chest, the sheriff said during the news conference.
Sheriff Wedding stated during the news conference that Wendy was taken to the Sheriff’s Operations Center for questioning where she asked for a lawyer.
The sheriff’s office says Wendy will make her initial court appearance later this week.
Police are still investigating the incident and are trying to piece together exactly what happened.
We will update this story with more information when it is made available.
