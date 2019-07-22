Vanderburgh Co. 4-H Fair starts the week with rain

VANDERBUGRH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - While it may have been rainy outside, people at the fair stayed dry inside barns.
4-H members were getting their livestock ready for competitions and still making time for games like “Barn Yard Olympics.”
With all the rain, we’re learning some of them have been working overtime to keep their animals dry.
“Just keeping the animals in. We turned the fans off so they don’t get too cool. We don’t want them to get chilled if they get a bath or get damp. Otherwise, we’re just staying underneath the building and keeping dry,” said Cristal Herke who has several kids participating in the 4-H.
Monday night there is BKA Cart Racing in the Grandstand at 6:30 and the Fair Queen Pageant starts at 7 p.m. in the auditorium following the official fair opening.
