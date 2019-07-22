Suspect in deadly Warrick Co. shooting arrested, victim identified

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Warrick County.
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old David Dunn, of Petersburg, IN, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.
The shooting happened Sunday night at a house on Nobles Chapel Road. Officials say they were called to the home a little after 11 p.m.
When they arrived at the scene, deputies found 39-year-old Joshua Nolan, of Winslow, IN, dead with a single gunshot wound to the head. Dunn was also at the scene and he was taken into custody.
The sheriff’s office says the shooting was the result of a verbal argument that escalated to Nolan being shot.
An autopsy for Nolan is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
We’ll keep you updated.
