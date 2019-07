EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A cold front triggered showers and storms that broke the heat wave Sunday evening. Skies will clear Monday night, and the Tri-State will enjoy sunny and pleasant conditions for much of the work week. Daily highs will stay in the lower 80s and lows will drop into the lower 60s for the first part of the week. Warmer and more humid by the weekend with rain chances returning by Sunday and Monday.