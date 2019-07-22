New affordable housing project coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new affordable housing complex is coming to downtown Evansville. Many of the details of the project were revealed at the area plan commission meeting Monday.
Evansville Townhomes one will include 30 units as well as a community center for residents to use on an empty lot on Southeast 10th Street. The project will cost about $7.5 million, mostly funded by low-income tax credits.
The project also includes revitalizing 30 single-family homes around Evansville.
The empty lot used to have affordable housing, before being torn down in the late 2000s.
“This is a part of replacing some of those affordable units," Tim Martin the COO of Advantix Development Corporation said. "New, quality, affordable units that are highly energy efficient. They’re gonna serve our population, our community for decades to come.”
Construction is set to begin here next month and the entire project should be completed by the end of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.