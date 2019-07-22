Neighborhood Watch: EPD investigating thefts that happened while victims were at church

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating some thefts that happened while the victims were worshiping inside a church Sunday morning.
It happened at Calvary Temple Assembly of God on North First Avenue.
Three people came out of the service and realized their cars had been broken into.
Among the items missing were a gun and ammo, a cellphone, wallet, car keys and cigarettes.
Some of the cars were locked, others weren’t.
Police are looking into a possible Henderson connection to this crime.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office wants your help finding a man and a vehicle.
The man in the picture below is wanted for questioning about a theft at the Country Cupboard on Highway 144.
The vehicle is an older model, black or dark green, gold two-tone, single cab Ford Ranger with black plastic in the passenger side window.
If you have any information, contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444 or you can remain anonymous by going through Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484
Fire prevention will be the theme of this month’s general meeting of United Neighborhoods of Evansville.
The meeting is Thursday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the CK Newsome Center on Walnut Street in Evansville.
Deputy Fire Marshall Mike Doran will present a program called Fire Safety and Prevention, including how to use a fire extinguisher.
