Muhlenberg Co. couple found dead in their home

Muhlenberg Co., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a Bremen couple.
Troopers say Friday morning, they were called to shooting at 785 St. Clair Road.
When they arrived, officers say they discovered Darcy Markwell, 47, and her husband, Jon Tracy Markwell, 55, were dead in their home.
Troopers believe each victim had gunshot wounds.
They believe Jon Tracy Markwell shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.
Family members shared a photo of the couple on a Go Fund Me account.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.