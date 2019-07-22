Man dead after overnight shooting in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man was found dead after an overnight shooting in Warrick County.
Officials got called to a house on Nobles Chapel Road a little after 11 o’clock Sunday night.
When our team arrived on scene officials were still conducting their investigation.
We spoke with Sheriff Michael Wilder at the scene who confirmed to us that one person was dead and they had one person detained.
The investigation is still on going and the Sheriff Wilder told us the next step is to wait on a search warrant to come in so that investigators can get inside the house.
We're told that search warrant request probably won't be approved until later this morning.
We’ll keep you updated.
