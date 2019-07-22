Man charged with attempted murder after argument

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he fired a gun into a home.
Police say the victim was arguing with 27-year-old Terry Johnson at a home on Harriet Street late Sunday night.
They say the argument was over Johnson’s dog that had attacked her and bit her legs.
During the argument, they say Johnson shot a gun at her feet. Police say the victim’s friend then grabbed Johnson and shoved him out the door.
As she was closing the door, police say he fired the gun two more times through the door before running off.
Police say they later spotted Johnson in the area and took him into custody.
Johnson’s charges in include attempted murder, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, failure to appear, obstruction of justice, and carrying a handgun with a prior conviction.
He’s being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
