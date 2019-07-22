Hill makes sure not to ‘screw up’ Good Lord Stakes

“I thought it was a beautiful race for his first time back this year,” Romans, who has been one of the most prominent cheerleaders for Ellis Park’s 2-year-old program, said from New York, where he has a small division for the summer at Saratoga. “I think it’s a good lesson for people who own horses: It was almost two years ago to the day we took him down there to Ellis as a baby and thought he was a cinch, and he ran horrible. He wound up Grade 1-placed. It’s no disgrace for that type of horse to run down there — and to get beat down. It shows the change in the business.”