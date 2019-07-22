Heat Break On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A gigantic break from the excessive heat and humidity. A sweeping cool front will bring chances for rain and thunderstorms as high temps sink into the upper 70’s/lower 80’s under mostly cloudy skies. The severe weather threat is low but there is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms over western Kentucky.
In the wake of the front, weather paradise as high temps drop to 80-degrees on Tuesday. Expect mostly sunny skies and refreshing northwest winds coupled with low humidity. High temps will climb into the lower 80’s on Wednesday under sunny skies. Morning lows will drop into the lower 60’s early Tuesday and Wednesday under clear skies.
