Demolition starts at Garvin Park, Aquatic Center to open end of 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday, the design firm for the Deaconess Aquatic Center faced the area plan commission for final plans.
Demolition at the pool and shelter at Garvin Park has already begun to make way for the facility, which will include a leisure and competition pool as well as an outdoor spray park.
One of the first bids for the project goes out at the end of the month and then the project can really get going.
“From a design standpoint, we have completed the documents and the project is out for bid, receiving quite a bit of interest from all the local contractors," said Jeff Justice, president to Hafer Design.
Officials hope for the new aquatic center to open by the end of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.