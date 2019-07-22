Alex Schmitt fined $100 by Vanderburgh Co. Election Board

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Election Board meeting was held Monday afternoon in Vanderburgh County.
Election office officials told us it was to discuss a “campaign finance issue" with city council candidate Alex Schmitt.
As we reported earlier this month, GOP chair Wayne Parke told us there was a formal complaint filed against Schmitt by a third party.
Parke asked Schmitt to drop out of the race, but he declined.
The complaint was filed by Maureen Mattingly.
It claims there have been several problems with proper listings for phone number, address, and treasurer for Schmitt’s campaign committee.
It also claims there has been $20,000 in unitemized expenses, as well as amendments to cover it up.
Schmitt entered his response to the complaint into evidence at the Election Board meeting, making it public record.
At the meeting, the board ruled there was one defective document and fined Schmitt $100.
