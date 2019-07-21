VCSO: man’s death considered suspicious; news conference set for Sun.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A news conferece will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday as part of an ongoing investigation by the sheriff’s office.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to a home in the 2000 block of Gleenview Drive not long after 6 p.m. Saturday to investigate “reported suspicious circumstances.”
The news release says deputies found a “distraught” woman outside of the home when they arrived. After deputies went inside the home, they found a man, who was already dead.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies “observed indications of a violent struggle having occurred.”
This death is considered suspicious, the news releases states, and the woman was taken to the Sheriff’s Operations Center.
The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office will hold a news conference regarding this situation at 1 p.m. Sunday. An autopsy for the man, who was found dead inside the home, is set for Sunday as well.
14 News will have a live stream of the news conference in this story when it begins.
