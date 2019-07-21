Traffic Alert: water main replacement project will close several roads

By Jared Goffinet | July 21, 2019 at 9:22 AM CDT - Updated July 21 at 9:22 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several roads will be closed this week as crews work to replace a water main in Presidents Neighborhood.

The Evansville Water & Sewer Utility Twitter account said crews will begin this project on Monday. According to the tweet from EWSU, these roads will be closed during this time:

  • Adams Avenue: from Lodge Avenue to Rotherwood Avenue
  • Brookside Drive: from Adams Avenue to Madison Avenue
  • Benninghof Avenue: from Adams Avenue to Madison Avenue

As the tweet says, these road closures are due to a water main replacement project.

