Traffic Alert: water main replacement project will close several roads

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several roads will be closed this week as crews work to replace a water main in Presidents Neighborhood.
The Evansville Water & Sewer Utility Twitter account said crews will begin this project on Monday. According to the tweet from EWSU, these roads will be closed during this time:
- Adams Avenue: from Lodge Avenue to Rotherwood Avenue
- Brookside Drive: from Adams Avenue to Madison Avenue
- Benninghof Avenue: from Adams Avenue to Madison Avenue
As the tweet says, these road closures are due to a water main replacement project.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.