Teen who is blind, autistic gets surprise birthday trip of a lifetime

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A teenager from Little Rock, AR gets a special surprise for his 16th birthday in the Tri-State area.
Cayden Nole is blind and has autism, and he has a fascination with church bells.
He listens to the sounds of different bells on the internet.
"I happened to come across a bell tower right here at this church in Cannelton, Indiana," says Cayden.
That church is St. Michael Catholic Church in Cannelton. He tells 14 News there are five bells in the tower and one is used for funerals.
Because he is turning 16 on July 29, his mom wanted to do something special. Since he is blind, he won't be able to get his drivers license.
"For him, church bells are as big as getting a drivers license," says his Mom, Amanda Noles. "So I asked him what are your top ten clock towers and bell towers that you would ever want to see in the whole world?"
“We were on his top ten list in the world,” explains Tom Huber, Chairman of the Parrish Council in Cannelton. He helped organize the Noles’s stay. “Big Ben was one and St. Michaels was number two.”
They'll visit several bell and clock towers in the Kentucky and Indiana area.
Cayden says hearing the bells uplifts his spirit.
"I feel like Jesus has placed them into my heart to actually uplift my spirit. Cause I can listen to them all day long," says Cayden.
From Cannelton, they’ll head to other church bell towers to check out their bell systems. The Noles tell us the trip will last a week.
