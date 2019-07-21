Sun. is National Ice Cream Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - President Ronald Reagan made the third Sunday of July National Ice Cream Day back in 1984.
You can find some good deals on frozen treats right here in the Tri-State.
In Evansville, local ice cream shop Milk and Sugar on Franklin Street is giving out gift cards to the first 25 people in the store.
They say they’ve been busy with the heat combined with the holiday.
“So that, plus National Ice Cream Day just in general and it being so hot, I think today is going to be a really busy day and it’s just been a busy week in general. We’ve been having trouble keeping up at times, even. But it’s been awesome,” said Gage Gossman with Milk and Sugar.
Dogs can even get in on the celebration. PetSmart Pet-Hotel locations are giving away free dog-safe ice cream topped with dog biscuits.
