Rain and much cooler weather on the way

Our skies will clear Monday night as temperatures fall into the upper 50s to low 60s, and we have sunshine in the forecast for the rest of the week. Even with sunny skies overhead, our temperatures will only make it into the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday before climbing into the mid 80s Thursday and returning to the upper 80s as we head into the weekend. The best part is that the humidity will be nice and low this week, so the heat index will not be a factor.