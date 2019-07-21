Rain and much cooler weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are still under an Excessive Heat Warning until 7 p.m., but scattered showers and storms tonight through Monday will usher in some relief from the heat!
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and still rather warm and muggy with low temperatures in the lower 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible as a cold front drops south toward our region. The entire Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5), so an isolated strong or severe storm with damaging winds is possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
Our rain chances increase on Monday. Scattered showers and storms are likely. However, much like tonight, most of these will be general, non-severe thunderstorms with some heavy rain and frequent lightning possible along with an isolated damaging wind gust threat.
The cold front bringing us all this rain will also bring us a pretty dramatic drop in the heat and humidity. After a 4-day-long Excessive Heat Warning, temperatures will only climb into the upper 70s to near 80° on Monday.
Our skies will clear Monday night as temperatures fall into the upper 50s to low 60s, and we have sunshine in the forecast for the rest of the week. Even with sunny skies overhead, our temperatures will only make it into the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday before climbing into the mid 80s Thursday and returning to the upper 80s as we head into the weekend. The best part is that the humidity will be nice and low this week, so the heat index will not be a factor.
