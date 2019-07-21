SEED provides fun day on the lake, focusing on safe, sober activities

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The non-profit organization Sobriety Each and Every Day threw a big party on the lake at Sandy Lee Park Saturday.
The group threw a party that focused on fun and also on sobriety.
SEED brought together many people in recovery with all different backgrounds together for a fun day on the lake.
While some swam in the lake, others took the time to share their recovery stories and how they got to where they are today.
It was an eyeopening day, not just for those battling with recovery but for those who support them in their journey.
“They think that all you have now is a life full of meetings and groups and therapy and all that. But, what they need to understand is once you enter into recovery and start this new way of life, that we can have fun and party and have positive things to do too. So to have fun and to play games and do stuff like that is very important,” said Brittany Hall, president of SEED.
The group hopes to continue to do activities like this one to bring the community together in a positive and clean way.
