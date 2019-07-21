Newburgh proclaims July 20th as ‘Sarah Schoenbaechler Day’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - July 20th is officially Sarah Schoenbaechler Day after the city of Newburgh passed a proclamation naming the day after hearing her story.
“It was kind of a spur of the moment thing. Yesterday was her half birthday so we knew we wanted to do something special because we knew she wouldn’t be with us much longer,” said Sarah’s sister Katelin Bradley.
Sarah has been battling cerebral palsy, and Saturday her community rallied around her and decorated their homes and yards for a neighborhood parade filled with Christmas carols and her favorite, flamingos.
“She is a big fan of Eric Carle books, and in the book, it talks about a flamingo, and she called it flingo, and so since then she has been all about flamingos,” said Sarah’s mom Dana Schoenbaechler.
Friends, police, and the fire departments all waved and tossed candy during the parade.
“I can’t even describe it to you. I was teary-eyed as we drove past, and I would see another neighbor and another, and we were getting so excited,” said Katelin.
It was a half birthday no one will forget.
“The support that we have had from our family and friends, and neighbors have gotten us to this point and will get us to the next,” said Dana.
Sarah will turn 17 in January, and Saturday everyone in the Green Springs Subdivision celebrated a girl who has touched the lives of many.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.