SWIRCA reminding its drivers to be ‘vigilant’ of their senior clients

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The excessive heat can especially affect senior citizens.
On Friday, SWIRCA invited seniors to lunch and provided activities so they could get out of the house without going into the heat.
SWIRCA is reminding their meals on wheels drivers to take extra portions.
“We sent out a memo to our drivers encouraging them to be very vigilant with not only themselves, but with our clients," explained SWIRCA Nutrition Director Karyn Gipson. "Making sure their home were cool or there was air movement such as a fan. To make sure to remind them to drink.”
With the excessive heat warning in effect it’s good to keep an eye on elderly loved ones.
For those who don’t have access to air conditioning there are designated cooling centers shelters set up around Evansville.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.