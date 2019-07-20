Heat can’t stop Owensboro’s annual Dust Bowl

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The heat isn’t putting a stop to the 46th annual Dust Bowl.
Games got underway at 7 p.m. Friday at the Kendall Perkins Park.
The outdoor basketball tournament has 14 divisions for kids and adults. This annual event isn’t just for the players though.
The nine day event also includes: music, community service recognition, exhibitors, and concessions.
“I just love it, I think it brings together all different facets of our community and I love basketball,” said Jenny Jackson, parent of a player. “I think people really enjoy that get to come out and have a good time.”
The event is free to the public.
