Firefighters donate blood to honor one of their own

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind. (WFIE) - Local first responders are competing against other departments to honor one of their own.
The Mccutchanville Fire Department hosted a blood drive Saturday morning where nearby departments competed against each other to see who could donate the most blood.
The drive was held in honor of volunteer firefighter Austin Smith who was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year.
Smith has received 10 pints of blood to help him through his treatments. They collected 70 pints of blood during the drive, which was 20 pints more than their goal.
McCutchanville Fire Department won the contest with 33 donors representing the department.
Members from the department say that this is a fun and competitive way to help raise awareness for blood donations.
“We get to work with them a lot on scene, some of them are our neighboring departments if there’s a fire or a motor vehicle accident. But coming together for one of our own, it’s just great,” said Lt. Crystall Elloitt with the McCutchanville Fire Department.
Smith was receiving chemotherapy while the event was going on, but he was able to Facetime with the firefighters to see how successful the event was.
