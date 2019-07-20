Early Sat. fire near Markos Grill put out after 5-hrs

Fire Chief Rick Millikan says the fire made its way into the crawl space and was caused by re-purposing the building. (Source: Rick Millikan)
By Jared Goffinet | July 20, 2019 at 9:25 AM CDT - Updated July 20 at 9:31 AM

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters were able to put out an early Saturday fire after being on scene for more than five hours.

According to Morganfield Fire Department Fire Chief Rick Millikan, a 911 call for “heavy smoke” near Markos Grill came in around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Because of the heavy smoke and the heat index, firefighters needed thermal cameras to find the “seat of the fire,” Fire Chief Millikan says.

Fire Chief Millikan said a number of crews from different departments were on scene for over five hours to put out the fire.

