Early Sat. fire near Markos Grill put out after 5-hrs

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters were able to put out an early Saturday fire after being on scene for more than five hours.
According to Morganfield Fire Department Fire Chief Rick Millikan, a 911 call for “heavy smoke” near Markos Grill came in around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Because of the heavy smoke and the heat index, firefighters needed thermal cameras to find the “seat of the fire,” Fire Chief Millikan says.
Fire Chief Millikan said a number of crews from different departments were on scene for over five hours to put out the fire.
