Children’s Museum hosts children’s comic con

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Children’s Museum of Evansville hosted its children’s comic con Saturday afternoon.
Families were invited to come dressed up as their favorite pop culture characters.
The museum had Star Wars characters, Disney princesses and even a dinosaur on hand to interact with the kids. They also had a costume contest with six different categories.
The museum hopes that events like this bring a closer bond between parents and their children.
“We have a lot of people who have been watching these movies or playing these video games since they were little kids, and it kind of builds that wonderful relationship that you can show your own kid what you liked. So there’s a lot of things that we want people to show their kids that is fun and is cool,” said Clay Prindle, CMOE marketing and communications manager.
Other activities at the museum included a slime lab and a big screen for kids to play Mario Kart on.
